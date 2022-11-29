Hawks appoint new deputy chief, but 48% of posts still remain unfilled

The Hawks are currently operating at 52% capacity.

To fully capacitate the directorate, around 1 500 posts still need to be filled.

The Hawks have recently filled over 240 positions.

The Hawks may not be flying at capacity, but the crime-fighting unit's leadership says it is working towards filling around 1 500 posts as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya revealed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), as the unit is officially known, is operating at only 52% capacity.

Lebeya also announced that 244 officials - ranging from junior to middle management - were recently appointed to fill the vacancies.

In addition, several senior posts have also been filled, including that of Lebeya's deputy.

Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi started in the post on 1 November.

"General Nkosi has an immense experience in fraud and commercial crime investigation," Lebeya said.

"In addition to several certificates behind his name, he holds a National Diploma in Police Administration, two honours degrees in Bachelor of Technology in Policing, and a Bachelor of Laws. He is currently studying towards a Master’s degree in Philosophy.”

Other senior positions filled: Component Head, Executive Support Services (ESS)

Provincial commanders for Priority Crime Specialised Investigation in Mpumalanga and Western Cape

Provincial commander, Corporate Support Services

Section head, Financial Investigations

Provincial commander, Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) Northern Cape

Section head, Human Resource Management Development

"We shall be appointing a further five senior managers by the 1st of December 2022 and a further three by the 1st of January 2023," Lebeya added.

With the latest appointments, Lebeya said the DPCI had grown to 52% capacity from the last financial year.

"The process of capacitating the DPCI is continuing."

He said there were another 290 posts currently sitting before panels, but that the Hawks were still looking at filling around 1 500 positions.

The issues of capacity had an effect on the finalisation of investigations due to the higher workload that each official had to shoulder as a result of the shortages, he added.

Lebeya did not appear concerned over budgets for the new positions, explaining that there was sufficient for the posts currently being filled, and that they would engage with the relevant authorities once the budget had been exhausted.

He also used Tuesday's briefing to outline recent successes by the Hawks in the second quarter of the financial year.

READ | Crime stats: High levels of women abuse and murders are worrying – Police Minister Bheki Cele

"From the onset, may I indicate that the DPCI has arrested at least 827 suspects that were successfully secured before the various courts across the country.

"During the same period, 217 accused persons were convicted and sentenced, which earned them a title of being a criminal.”

"The majority of arrests emanate from Serious Organised Crime Investigation, with a total of 524 arrests."

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation component followed with 206 arrests, while Serious Corruption Investigation unit secured 97 arrests, "which makes up our quarterly total of 827 for national priority offences".

Lebeya highlighted a number of cases, including the seven people arrested for defrauding the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela museum project in the Free State.

"Between January 2008 and December 2010, the funds that were set aside by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for the Brandfort Museum project, popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum, were allegedly stolen in the hands of the Department and Lejweleputswa District Municipality.

"The service providers were reportedly appointed without following proper procurement processes. As a result of these irregular activities, the department lost more than R700 000."

In September, Tsoareli Malakoane, Nontsikelelo Eunice Aaron, Lebogang Aubrey Sebeela, Monyane Matthews Sefantse, Errens Lodewikus Celliers, and Sithiwe Thubane were arrested.

A seventh suspect, Jan Ham du Plessis was arrested by the border police at OR Tambo International Airport on the 14 October, before allegedly trying to flee the country.

"The accused are charged with fraud, theft and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act," Lebeya said.