Hawks arrest 11 alleged drug syndicate members in 2 provinces, confiscate drugs worth R3m

Nicole McCain
Mandrax tablets that were found inside a vehicle in Cape Town
Supplied by SAPS
  • Eleven alleged drug syndicate members were arrested in the Northern Cape and Western Cape.
  • Drugs worth more than R3 million were found.
  • A team infiltrated the alleged syndicate and allegedly recorded 13 transactions.

Eleven people who allegedly formed part of a drug syndicate have been arrested in the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The Hawks and other law enforcement agencies carried out the operation on Monday and in the process, confiscated drugs worth more than R3 million.

"The syndicate members were arrested [on Monday morning] in [the] Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces during a project-driven investigation aimed at addressing drugs and drug trafficking in [the Namakwa Cluster]," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"The team infiltrated the syndicate, resulting in approximately 13 transactions being recorded."

An assortment of drugs - including mandrax and tik - valued at over R200 000 were purchased from the syndicate members, said Mnisi.

During the arrests, two vehicles, cellphones, mandrax tablets and tik with an estimated street value of R3.3 million, and an undisclosed amount of money, were seized.

The 11 people, aged 24 to 29, are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

This comes after a single bust in Cape Town last Wednesday led to the seizure of drugs worth more than R18 million.

"A 40-year-old man was arrested during the operation. At the property in Burcell Street, Tijgerhof, police found 52kg of crystal meth, estimated at R18.2 million. They also found 8 850 mandrax tablets (valued at R442 500) and dagga worth an estimated R40 000," police spokesperson, Brigadier Novelwa Potelwa said at the time.

"Three pistols and a revolver, as well as 286 rounds of ammunition, were also confiscated in the operation," Potelwa added.

