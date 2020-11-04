28m ago

add bookmark

Hawks arrest 15 suspects in vehicle licencing syndicate, search for 3 more

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Hawks have made arrests for licencing fraud.
The Hawks have made arrests for licencing fraud.
Twitter/ZikhonaTshona
  • Hawks in Bloemfontein have launched a manhunt for three members of an illegal vehicle registration syndicate.
  • On Wednesday, 15 alleged members of the syndicate were arrested in the Free State, Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.
  • The 18 suspects allegedly issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never tested and illegally registered vehicles that were deregistered.

The Hawks in Bloemfontein have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are part of an illegal vehicle registration syndicate.

The suspects are known and could be arrested soon, according to Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Linda Steyn.

On Wednesday, 15 members of the alleged syndicate were arrested across four provinces.

READ | Hawks raid home of ANC donor

Steyn said six suspects were arrested on Wednesday at the Lengau Traffic Department. Five of them were administrative clerks and one was a police officer responsible for vehicle identification.

The other nine suspects were arrested in Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

Steyn appealed to the three remaining suspects to hand themselves over to Hawks officers.

Suspects

"We know who they are and where they are. One of them who is in Bloemfontein, was not around when we arrived. One of the suspects is in Port Elizabeth and the other is between Gauteng and Lephalale.

"They are aware that they are wanted suspects. We hope that they will hand themselves over to officers. If they don’t hand themselves over, we will arrest them. They can run, but they can’t hide," Steyn warned.

The suspects are allegedly part of a nationwide syndicate which was operating from the Lengau Traffic Department.

Steyn said the 18 suspects allegedly issued roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never tested.

The syndicate also assisted people in registering vehicles that were deregistered.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Traffic cops, clerks arrested in Free State for drivers' licence fraud
Seven traffic officials in Limpopo arrested on charges of bribery and corruption
Three Limpopo traffic officials rearrested for allegedly committing fraud again
Read more on:
hawksfree statebloemfonteincrimecorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
42% - 1686 votes
Joe Biden
36% - 1424 votes
I don't care
22% - 863 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
15.95
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
20.71
(+1.31)
ZAR/EUR
18.66
(+0.81)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.94)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.29)
Gold
1900.91
(-0.67)
Silver
24.04
(-1.30)
Platinum
872.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2309.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo