Hawks arrest 2 men over kidnapping of 13-year-old boy in KZN

Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old Durban boy.

They demanded R1 million for his safe release.

Even though R90 000 was paid to the alleged kidnappers, the men did not release the boy.

Two men who allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old boy and demanded a million rand in ransom have been arrested by the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men, aged 28 and 29, were apprehended on Thursday by the Hawks, the police's hostage negotiation unit, Special Task Force members and other policing units after the two demanded the money in exchange for the teenager's release.

Mhlongo said the 13-year-old victim was allegedly forcefully taken by three unknown suspects while on his way to school in Inanda on Wednesday.

"The suspects also took the driver of the vehicle that was picking up the victim and put him in the boot. The driver was later released at Emachobeni, Inanda."

A case of kidnapping was reported at Inanda Police Station and the Hawks were alerted. Mhlongo said a joint operation was swiftly conducted and a search ensued.

The suspects demanded R1 million from the boy's mother, who paid them R90 000.

This, however, did not secure the boy's release.

"A search continued and two suspects were arrested at Lindelani area near Ntuzuma. Their arrest led to the rescue of the victim in one of the informal settlements in Ntuzuma," Mhlongo said.

The R90 000 was also recovered and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime seized.

The men were charged with kidnapping and will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday.

