Hawks arrest bogus investigator after he demands R60K to make murder case disappear

Nicole McCain
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for extortion and impersonating a Hawks officer.
  • A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Hawks officer and extorting money.
  • The man allegedly demanded R60 000 to make a bogus murder charge disappear.
  • He demanded an additional R60 000 to finalise the withdrawal of the murder charge. 

The Hawks have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly impersonating one of their officers and approaching an elderly Mpumalanga man on Tuesday with an offer to make a bogus murder investigation go away in exchange for R60 000.

The elderly man recognised the man as one of three people who visited him at his home in June 2020 and introduced themselves as investigators in a murder case he had been implicated in, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"The trio were allegedly driving a police vehicle and stated that they were there to arrest him. The ailing victim was threatened and told his family was going to be destroyed unless he paid R60 000 in cash to ensure that the said case was destroyed," Mogale added.

He gave into their demands and handed over the money, but one of them retuned on Tuesday and demanded a further R60 000.

"The lone suspect produced a fraudulent document, bearing a Hawks emblem, stating that it was a murder charge withdrawal proof from a Hawks investigation against him. The suspect allegedly demanded R60 000 in order for this to be made a formality," Mogale said.

"The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team was alerted and arrested the 29-year-old suspect at the victim’s house after he was made to wait for the money to be organised. Charges of fraud, extortion and impersonating a police officer are being preferred against the arrested suspect," Mogale added.

National Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has expressed concern about increasing incidents of Hawks investigator impersonations.

"I would like to remind the public that the real Hawks will never demand payment for their services, nor to make the case go away. We provide services free of charge. We perform our duties without fear, favour or prejudice. Those who solicit payment by promising favours [are] not our members. Anyone who commits corruption or extortion in our name must expect serious consequences," he said.

