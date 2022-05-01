Hawks arrest customs official for allegedly demanding R8 000 for the release of minibus

The Hawks arrested a South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs official in the Northern Cape on Friday on charges of corruption and theft.

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team and serious corruption investigation team arrested the 44-year-old official after SARS in Upington received a complaint about allegedly corrupt behaviour.

Hawks spokesperson Tebogo Thebe said the complainant alleged that SARS in Kakamas impounded his uncle's minibus in November last year and that no fine was issued.

"He approached the arrested official with a view of having the minibus released. The official then demanded gratification...of R8 000 prior to the minibus being released to its lawful owner," Thebe added.

The official is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.