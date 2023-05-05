Hawks arrest fifth person accused of defrauding Eskom of almost R15m

The Hawks on Friday arrested Maria Cantelo, 53, as the fifth accused in a R14.7 million Eskom fraud, theft and money laundering case.

Cantelo appeared in the Hendrina Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday and was granted R100 000 bail, with conditions.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said: "It is alleged that, from March to April 2013, the accused facilitated the tender processes on behalf of Angel Frost Investment and benefitted from the proceeds of the crime."

Cantelo's four alleged accomplices are Thandeka Nkosi, 42, mother and son Rabela Sara Jones, 71, and Godfrey Jason Jones, 46, and another person who is still at large.

This fourth person is Rabela Sara Jones' other son, who failed to appear in court after being informed.

Sekgotodi said a warrant of arrest was issued.

Nkosi and Jason were released on R100 000 bail each, while Sara was granted R30 000 bail.

Sekgotodi said Cantelo's case was postponed to 5 June for further investigation and the tracing of the other accused.

"She will be joined by her co-accused [and the] investigation continues," said Sekgotodi.



