Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and others in major Cape Town drug trafficking operation

The Hawks have arrested six people, including a prominent suspected gang leader, in a major drug trafficking bust in Cape Town.

On Thursday morning, the Hawks arrested Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, 57, as well as Kenneth Jerome Hansen, 55; Herbert Zoutman, 54; Jenen Jesmene Jansen, 41; Clinton Langeveldt, 35; and Kristo Carl Mariens, 28.

The six briefly appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on the same day, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

They face charges of the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

READ HERE | 13 new arrests made for murder of 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein

"The Hawks believe the suspects to be the primary dealers and distributors of illegal drugs in the province," Mogale said.

"The suspects were arrested after handing themselves over following an intelligence-driven operation by the Western Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation [unit] of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on suspicion of drug and drug trafficking activities," Mogale added.

Booysen was granted bail of R30 000 after the court took into account that he was already out on R100 00 bail in another case, and Hansen was granted R20 000 bail. The others were released on R5 000 bail.

"They will appear in court again on 29 April 2021 to answer to charges," Mogale said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.