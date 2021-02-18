26m ago

add bookmark

Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and others in major Cape Town drug trafficking operation

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jerome Booysen. (Photo: Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images)
Jerome Booysen. (Photo: Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images)

The Hawks have arrested six people, including a prominent suspected gang leader, in a major drug trafficking bust in Cape Town.

On Thursday morning, the Hawks arrested Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, 57, as well as Kenneth Jerome Hansen, 55; Herbert Zoutman, 54; Jenen Jesmene Jansen, 41; Clinton Langeveldt, 35; and Kristo Carl Mariens, 28.

The six briefly appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on the same day, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

They face charges of the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

READ HERE | 13 new arrests made for murder of 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein

"The Hawks believe the suspects to be the primary dealers and distributors of illegal drugs in the province," Mogale said.

"The suspects were arrested after handing themselves over following an intelligence-driven operation by the Western Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation [unit] of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on suspicion of drug and drug trafficking activities," Mogale added.

Booysen was granted bail of R30 000 after the court took into account that he was already out on R100 00 bail in another case, and Hansen was granted R20 000 bail. The others were released on R5 000 bail.

"They will appear in court again on 29 April 2021 to answer to charges," Mogale said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkswestern capecape townjerome donkie booysenarrestdrugs
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 975 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1192 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.57
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
17.59
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.20)
Gold
1782.61
(+0.28)
Silver
27.14
(-0.83)
Platinum
1261.00
(-0.47)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2365.90
(-0.18)
All Share
66887.79
(-0.33)
Top 40
61557.27
(-0.29)
Financial 15
12409.49
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
89317.30
(-0.45)
Resource 10
66048.13
(-0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo