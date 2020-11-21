Hawks arrest Limpopo man who allegedly tried to get out of drunk-driving charge by bribing cop

A Limpopo man has been arrested for corruption after he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer to get out of a drunk-driving charge.

The man, 29, was arrested by the Hawks on Friday after he allegedly tried to pay a Seshego police officer R1 500.

"The suspect allegedly approached a police officer from Seshego police station, who is investigating a case of drunk-driving against him, and offered a R1 500 gratification in order to derail the investigation," said SAPS spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The police officer reported the matter - and the man was arrested at the police station after he handed over the money.

He is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday.