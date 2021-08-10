Hawks arrest Mpumalanga man for attempting to bribe SIU official

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for trying to bribe an SIU official.

The man was allegedly trying to have a case against his sister dropped.

His sister, a public works official, was implicated in a PPE scandal.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) official in Mpumalanga.



The man was arrested on Monday in a joint operation between the Hawks and the SIU after he arranged to meet the SIU official. He allegedly attempted to bribe the official with R50 000 to have a case against his sister dropped, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

The case, which relates to personal protective equipment (PPE), is against an official from the Department of Public Works in Mpumalanga.

"The complainant had reported that the individual contacted her and requested to meet. They met, and the suspect requested the SIU official to make the case disappear. Upon finalising the amount, the suspect went to collect the money. The suspect later returned, and upon handing over the gratification, he was arrested," Mogale said.

On his arrest, officers found R63 000 cash in his possession. The money was seized, Mogale said.

The man is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Those who try to corrupt our members will learn the hard way that we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption," Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said.

