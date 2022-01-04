Hawks arrest second person linked to the murder of off-duty cop

The Hawks arrested a second person linked to the murder of Sergeant Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya and his friend, Japhta Mnisi.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, a 32-year-old was traced to his hideout in Barberton.

"This is a second arrest, after a 42-year-old former ward councillor, Lifa Blessing Nkosi, who remains in custody, was arrested late last year," said Ramovha.

Nkosi was arrested by members of the Nelspruit-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, the Provincial Tracking Team, Barberton Detective Services and the Flying Squad.

READ | Former ANC councillor in Mpumalanga court for the murder of off-duty cop and his friend

Ngwenya and Mnisi were fatally shot near the liquor outlet in Barberton, close to Mbombela, on 16 October 2021. Ngwenya was attached to the Detective Services in Mbombela.

Ramovha said the latest person to be arrested will appear in the Barberton Magistrate's court on Wednesday.

"The search for outstanding suspects continues," Ramovha said.