Hawks arrest truck driver after finding R75m worth of heroin in 'concealed compartment'

A 49-year-old man travelling from Mozambique was arrested in Mpumalanga on Sunday for being in possession of heroin worth R75 million.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said: "Hawks' Secunda SANEB, with the assistance of Elukwatini Local Criminal Record Centre, Elukwatini Fire Department and SAPS Badplaas, pulled the identified truck over and it was escorted back to the station.

"The fire department assisted with opening the concealed compartment, where 250 x 1kg heroin bricks, with an estimated street value of R75 million, were discovered," said Mogale.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, said: "The drug bust was a result of the Trilateral Planning Cell, which is a team established by the ministries responsible for policing the Republics of South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter heroin trafficking through the Southern Route."

The man is expected to appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on 19 July on charges of possessing illegal drugs with intent to distribute.



"The drugs destined for the international market were coming from Mozambique. An investigation is also underway to determine how the truck managed to enter South Africa without being thoroughly checked at the border," said Mogale.