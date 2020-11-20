1h ago

Hawks bust mandrax lab in Protea Glen, seize drugs worth R640k

Lwandile Bhengu
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

The Hawks raided a home in Protea Glen on Thursday, where they discovered a mandrax lab and products with an estimated value of R640 000.

In a joint operation, the Western Cape Hawks, the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and members of the East Rand SOCIU arrested two men in the Johannesburg suburb.

ALSO READ | High-ranking cop arrested in pre-dawn raid for alleged corruption

They were charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

"The multidisciplinary team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when the team swooped in, seizing a large amount of mandrax tablets, other chemicals and equipment," said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The men are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.

