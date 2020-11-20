Hawks bust mandrax lab in Protea Glen, seize drugs worth R640k

The Hawks raided a home in Protea Glen on Thursday, where they discovered a mandrax lab and products with an estimated value of R640 000.

In a joint operation, the Western Cape Hawks, the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and members of the East Rand SOCIU arrested two men in the Johannesburg suburb.

They were charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

"The multidisciplinary team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when the team swooped in, seizing a large amount of mandrax tablets, other chemicals and equipment," said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

The men are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.