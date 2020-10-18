1h ago

add bookmark

Hawks clears the air over spokesperson's duties amid conflict of interest allegations

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brig. Hangwani Mulaudzi.
Brig. Hangwani Mulaudzi.
Deaan Vivier
  • The Hawks assures the public that its national spokesperson only focuses on communication matters and is not involved in investigations.
  • Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi's NPO received a donation of R3m from the NLC.
  • A DA MP questioned the funding in light of the Hawks currently investigating evidence relating to the Denzhe Primary Care project.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) - Hawks - says the public should rest assured that its national communicator only focuses on communication matters and is not involved in investigations.

This comes after the national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, noted media statements, which suggested there could be a conflict of interest involving the Hawks' section head of communication and liaison in the alleged investigation relating to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). 

READ: DA guns for Hawks spokesperson whose NPO received R3m donation from lotteries commission

News24 reported on Friday that the Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, was facing a backlash after his non-profit organisation (NPO) received a R3 million donation from the NLC to establish a sports centre for the community of Mashamba in Limpopo.

The Democratic Alliance's Mat Cuthbert questioned the funding to a senior member of the Hawks, considering that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) had recently handed over evidence related to the Denzhe Primary Care scandal to the Hawks for investigation.

Police are currently probing four alleged corrupt projects involving the NLC, which includes Denzhe Primary Care, Zibsimazi, Life for Impact and I am Made for God's Glory, News24 reported.

"Without confirming or denying as to whether the section head of communication and liaison is suspected to be involved in the allegations at hand, the current investigations reported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is handled by the Serious Economic Offences under the supervision of a Brigadier and a Major-General.

"These senior managers conduct their investigation without fear or favour. The members of the Hawks are aware of this principle," spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Sunday.

Mogale added that the national head of the Hawks had not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard.

However, should the complainants feel the investigation is not conducted properly, they are "at liberty to bring it to the attention of the national head".

"In case of a view that the DPCI is unduly influenced, the DPCI Retired Judge is at their disposal.

"The national head has, on the other hand, assigned another Brigadier to conduct enquiries on internal level and to report to the national head. Such inquiry is intended to ensure that nothing is left unattended," Mogale concluded.

Mulaudzi told IOL that he does not influence any investigations at the Hawks, he merely communicates information that is given to him.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
National Lotteries Commission: Call to axe board amid corruption claims
Police probing 4 alleged corrupt projects at lottery commission - but board chair will not resign
Patel mum on corruption-accused NLC after DA's challenge to fire its board
Read more on:
hawkshangwani mulaudzi
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3852 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4627 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.35
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.24)
Gold
1898.62
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.06)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo