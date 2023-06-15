Hawks conclude Tokyo Sexwale's White Spiritual Boy Trust case, find allegations unsubstantiated

The Hawks have concluded their investigation into the case of the White Spiritual Boy Trust laid by Tokyo Sexwale.

Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya said the allegations were "unsubstantiated".

Sexwale alleged that billions of rands were stolen from a fund called the White Spiritual Boy Trust, which was allegedly set up by a foreign donor.

Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya has revealed that they concluded investigations into the case of the White Spiritual Boy Trust which was laid by Tokyo Sexwale.

"Let me also indicate that the case of White Spiritual Boy Trust ... has now been concluded with the allegations unsubstantiated," Lebeya said during a briefing in Pretoria.

Sexwale and "many others" alleged that billions of rands were stolen from a fund called the White Spiritual Boy Trust which had been set up by a foreign donor, News24 reported in 2021.

The allegations made headlines when businessman and former presidential hopeful Sexwale, during an interview with JJ Tabane on the show Power to Truth on eNCA, made the surprise allegation that there was a "heritage fund" set up to fund free education and the Covid-19 relief effort.

He said the money had been stolen.

READ | Did Tokyo Sexwale fall for a global conspiracy theory?

News24 also reported that Sexwale alleged that former president Jacob Zuma relied on this money when he announced, ahead of the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference, that tertiary education would be free.

However, this was never enacted because the funds supposedly disappeared. Sexwale didn't mention the names of any other fund representatives or the wealthy foreign donor.

He claimed that both Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about this fund, as well as former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Documents of the allegations were widely circulated on social media, but the SA Reserve Bank confirmed that there was no evidence to support the existence of such funds.

The Reserve Bank said the onus was on Sexwale to provide "independently written proof of the existence and/or transfer of such funds, as well as certified copies of actual identification and citizenship of such 'donors', in line with the normal [Financial Intelligence Centre Act]-type anti-money laundering requirements".





