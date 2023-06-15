1h ago

Share

Hawks conclude Tokyo Sexwale's White Spiritual Boy Trust case, find allegations unsubstantiated

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tokyo Sexwale. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/FIFA/Getty Images)
Tokyo Sexwale. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/FIFA/Getty Images)
  • The Hawks have concluded their investigation into the case of the White Spiritual Boy Trust laid by Tokyo Sexwale.
  • Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya said the allegations were "unsubstantiated".
  • Sexwale alleged that billions of rands were stolen from a fund called the White Spiritual Boy Trust, which was allegedly set up by a foreign donor.

Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya has revealed that they concluded investigations into the case of the White Spiritual Boy Trust which was laid by Tokyo Sexwale.

"Let me also indicate that the case of White Spiritual Boy Trust ... has now been concluded with the allegations unsubstantiated," Lebeya said during a briefing in Pretoria. 

Sexwale and "many others" alleged that billions of rands were stolen from a fund called the White Spiritual Boy Trust which had been set up by a foreign donor, News24 reported in 2021.

The allegations made headlines when businessman and former presidential hopeful Sexwale, during an interview with JJ Tabane on the show Power to Truth on eNCA, made the surprise allegation that there was a "heritage fund" set up to fund free education and the Covid-19 relief effort.

He said the money had been stolen.

READ | Did Tokyo Sexwale fall for a global conspiracy theory?

News24 also reported that Sexwale alleged that former president Jacob Zuma relied on this money when he announced, ahead of the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference, that tertiary education would be free.

However, this was never enacted because the funds supposedly disappeared. Sexwale didn't mention the names of any other fund representatives or the wealthy foreign donor. 

He claimed that both Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about this fund, as well as former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Documents of the allegations were widely circulated on social media, but the SA Reserve Bank confirmed that there was no evidence to support the existence of such funds.

The Reserve Bank said the onus was on Sexwale to provide "independently written proof of the existence and/or transfer of such funds, as well as certified copies of actual identification and citizenship of such 'donors', in line with the normal [Financial Intelligence Centre Act]-type anti-money laundering requirements".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkstokyo sexwale
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
73% - 1641 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
27% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

4h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.34
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.00
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.57
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
987.50
+2.5%
Palladium
1,384.42
+1.0%
Gold
1,956.89
+0.8%
Silver
23.80
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
73,035
+0.6%
All Share
78,532
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,308
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,503
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,167
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

8h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

8h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo