Hawks confirm probe into Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
Photo: Daily Sun
  • Education and health workers' union Nehawu has opened a case against Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.
  • The Hawks say Nehawu alleges Mathabatha failed to act on criminal allegations in his office.
  • The premier's office says neither Mathabatha nor any other officials have been informed of any charges.

The Hawks have confirmed it is investigating a criminal case opened against Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the union claims that Mathabatha failed to act against alleged criminal acts in his office.

"The labour movement Nehawu alleges that the office of the premier in the Limpopo province issued a tender to put in locks at their offices. They further alleged that over R180 000 was paid to the service provider for services not rendered.

"They also alleged that another tender was issued and awarded to someone related to a bid committee. They claim that all these allegations were reported to the premier, but he [did] not do anything.

"The investigation into the allegations is under way," Mogale said.

When contacted by News24, the premier's spokesperson, Willy Mosoma, said they were not aware of any criminal charges. He said the office of the premier will wait for law enforcement agencies to formally inform Mathabatha or any other official.

"Therefore we are unable to respond to rumours that are circulating currently," Mosoma added.

Nehawu provincial secretary Jacob Adams told News24 the union became aware of alleged fraudulent activities in the office of the premier through whistleblowers.

Adams said:

The executing authority or senior management are obliged by law to report a crime once they become aware of it. They failed to open cases with the police. The whistleblowers told us about fraudulent activities which resulted in taxpayers' money being used randomly. We laid those charges with the Hawks.

He also referred to an instance in which an official in the office of the premier allegedly generated invoices from his work computer for payment to companies owned by his mother and other relatives.

He also referred to a case of a senior official who allegedly misrepresented his academic qualifications to land a lucrative post.

The senior official is believed to be Michael Maseko, the head of labour relations in the office of the premier.

The Nehawu branch earlier accused Maseko of misrepresenting his qualifications by allegedly claiming that a four-month course he attended was a diploma course. The union branch also alleged the qualification could not be verified as the "college he purported to have attended had since closed down at the time of his appointment".

Maseko previously described Nehawu's move to write to the premier about its allegations against him as "disingenuous".

He said he couldn't understand why the union wrote to the premier when it had already lodged a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, adding that "[a]ll the documents were there".

READ | Limpopo premier orders probe into official's qualifications as labour spat deepens

The union branch has since written to the premier, saying Maseko has threatened the branch secretary Ndivhuwo Madzusa after News24 reported on the alleged misrepresentation of qualifications.

Mosoma confirmed that the premier had received a letter of complaint from the union.

"The premier has since directed administration to investigate the matter so that he can determine the next course of action. [The] office of the premier has a policy discouraging violent conduct at the workplace.

"Therefore, this matter is still under investigations and it must be treated as such," Mosoma said.

However, Maseko denied threatening the union official. He said he was not aware that the union had written a letter of complaint to the premier.
