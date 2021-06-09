1h ago

add bookmark

Hawks, Eskom investigators nab syndicate selling illegal prepaid electricity with 'ghost machines'

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawks and Eskom investigators have nabbbed a syndicate selling illegal prepaid electricity.
Hawks and Eskom investigators have nabbbed a syndicate selling illegal prepaid electricity.
Getty Images
  • A syndicate operating countrywide selling prepaid electricity with "ghost machines" has cost Eskom millions in revenue.
  • Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the illegal credit-dispensing units were concealed and protected by criminals at great cost as they enriched themselves with little to no effort.
  • The well-organised syndicate is believed to be making approximately R150 000 to R250 000 per day from the illicit sales. 

The Hawks have uncovered a well-organised syndicate selling illicit prepaid electricity on a large scale, costing Eskom millions in revenue, and arrested seven suspects.

The Hawks pounced on the suspects, aged 28 to 67, in the early hours of Wednesday in Gauteng. 

They are expected to appear in the Fochville Magistrate's Court on Friday, 11 June.

The Eskom Files | Find all related stories

The arrests were announced by the Hawks on Wednesday. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase, the suspects were members of a syndicate operating in groups countrywide generating income of approximately R150 000 to R250 000 per day from illicit sales of electricity. 

Hawks pounced on a well-organised syndicate sellin
Hawks pounced on a well-organised syndicate selling illicit electricity countrywide and seized more than half a million in cash as well as luxury items and goods.

During their arrest, one of the suspects allegedly enticed the arresting officers with a R100 000 gratification and was additionally charged with corruption, said Nkwalase.

Nkwalase added that the suspected syndicate members were taken down by a joint team consisting of the Free State Hawks serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, Eskom investigators, Hawks Digital Forensic Investigation (DFI), Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Policing (POP) as well as Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC).

Nkwalase said they were arrested following a project based investigation that ensued in May 2020 in Bloemfontein, Free State. 

READ | Businessman gets 12 years in prison for stealing electricity from Eskom since 2018

The project probed the illicit sale of electricity facilitated by illegal vendors who had, in their possession, illegal electricity vending machines. 

"'Ghost vending' involves the illegal sales and purchases of electricity," said Nkwalase, adding that the machines were difficult to track because they did not transact on a network or at a single place, but were constantly roving.

He described the syndicate as highly organised, well-equipped and closely networked. 

The suspects were allegedly responsible for selling illegal electricity to pre-paid customers. Nkwalase said:

The illegal practice of selling prepaid electricity results in multi-million rand losses to Eskom per annum. This loss of revenue and the increase in non-technical losses contributes significantly to the electricity woes of the country. These arrests come at a time when the country has been plunged into load shedding due to the bleak power situation.

Nkwalase said some of the suspects were found in possession of illegal firearms as well as ammunition on top of the illegal machines and were additionally charged.

Several cellphones, laptops, sim cards, a total cash amount of R714 800, seven luxury vehicles, electricity pre-paid vouchers and transaction records were seized for further investigation, added Nkwalase. 

WATCH | Electricity cable thieves in tug of war with metro cops

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the arrest and congratulated the investigating team.

"The work of the investigating team is commendable. This work is continuing and the team shall not rest until all the members of this organised criminal group are accounted for.

ALSO READ | Buffalo City Metro offers R20K reward for anyone who has info on speed camera thief

"Once more, I call upon the community not to buy electricity from illegitimate vendors. May the community be reminded that the Hawks do not accept gratification to negatively influence the cases that they are handling. Those who try to corrupt the members will be arrested and the offered gift forfeited to the state," said Lebeya.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter commended the persistent and skilful work done by the Eskom investigators and the Hawks. He said:

This will help restore confidence in Eskom as we continue to fight the scourge of crime that plagues the institution and the country. This is economic sabotage of the highest degree and the perpetrators of such crimes must be brought to book and dealt with to the full might of the law. We shall pursue the investigations together with the Hawks to ensure that the entire operations of the syndicate are disrupted.

Eskom urges the public to stop buying illegal pre-paid electricity from ghost vendors and to report information regarding electricity theft and fraud, to the Eskom Crime Line number: 0800 11 27 22.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 18756 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.74
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.38
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.73
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,889.02
-0.2%
Silver
27.80
+0.7%
Palladium
2,773.18
-1.4%
Platinum
1,153.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
72.22
+1.0%
Top 40
61,433
-0.0%
All Share
67,682
+0.1%
Resource 10
65,134
-1.4%
Industrial 25
87,698
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,825
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

13h ago

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May 2021

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo