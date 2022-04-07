Hawks get 88 cars and 100 laptops in resource boost to help combat crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele has given the Hawks 88 cars and 100 laptops.

The resources will make it easier for the Hawks to do their jobs, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale says.

The vehicles and laptops will be allocated to different units.

Police Minister Bheki Cele handed 88 vehicles and 100 laptops to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Tuesday as part of efforts to tackle a resource shortage.

"In his address, the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, said this government is hard at work in addressing the capacity and resource shortcomings within the security and justice system," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said.

"He also said that work is under way to recapacitate the country's security apparatus; this includes appointing experienced professionals in the right positions."

Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said the vehicles were added to the 214 which were handed over in February 2021.

Lebeya said:

Also, that this means that 176 members will have new wheels, which will undoubtedly accelerate their movement.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale added that the new resources would make it easier for the Hawks to do their jobs.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola pledged support for the Hawks, but said they could not pump resources into the unit "without positive results".

"He also said both the mother body and the directorate should work together as a team," Mbambo said.

