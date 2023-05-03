Hawks investigating murder of former politician Loyiso Nkohla

The Hawks are investigating the murder of former politician Loyiso Nkohla.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the murder of former politician Loyiso Nkohla.



Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station last month.

It's understood that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line, where families had built their homes.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed that they were currently investigating the case.

"There have been no arrests as yet, and the investigation continues," she said.

Nkohla rose to prominence when he, along with Andile Lili, led protests focused on poor sanitation in Makhaza and other informal settlements in Cape Town by dumping human faeces at the Cape Town International Airport and on the steps of the Western Cape legislature in Wale Street.

The pair headed the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement at the time.

Lili on Wednesday called for Nkohla's killers to be found.

"The thugs are known to the community. We are very hurt as everyone who has known Loyiso," he said.



The Ses'khona People’s Rights Movement had problems with internal political squabbles among members, but Lili said they had decided to revive the movement in Nkohla's honour.

"There are still many issues that have been left unresolved in this province. And our communities are struggling. You can see the inequality in this province. Our government must come out and say they are defeated by extortionists and criminals," he said.

Nkohla was buried over the weekend.

"Loyiso fought for the poor and deserved a state funeral. He died fighting for the poor," Lili said.



