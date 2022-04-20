Hawks investigating whether alleged Parliament arsonist had an accomplice

The two police officers on duty when Zandile Mafe allegedly was in the precinct have been "redeployed".



Mafe's case has been postponed to May.

Mafe had been in the parliamentary building for nearly 30 hours.

The Hawks are investigating whether the man accused of burning down Parliament was acting alone.

Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, participated in the Portfolio Committee on Police meeting with the police's top brass on their annual performance plans and budgets.

Lebeya was asked about the investigation into the fire of 2 January that razed the National Assembly and damaged the Old Assembly building.



Zandile Mafe was arrested on the scene and is accused of starting the fire. He is standing trial in the Cape Town Regional Court.



Lebeya said the matter was before court and had been postponed to 12 May.



He said all that was outstanding in that investigation was a report from the forensics laboratory with a photo album and a report from the Department of Public Works.



"On the other side, we are investigating the possibility that he [Mafe] may have not been acting alone," Lebeya added. "And let me leave it at that."



Gallo Images Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Lieutenant-General Samson Shitlabane, Divisional Commissioner of the Protection and Security Services, said the two police members on duty at 100 Plein Street when the fire broke out, had been "redeployed" to posts outside the protection and security services.

The same goes for the captain on duty.



News24 earlier reported allegations that Mafe was in the parliamentary buildings for nearly 30 hours, setting off dozens of alarms as he made his way through various parts of the buildings before setting fire to a pile of boxes nearly 26 hours after he first gained entry.



This was while two police officers on duty in a nearby control room noticed nothing when he entered Parliament - one was caught on camera sleeping, while the other had headphones on.



Shitlabane said the police had a meeting with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and within the next two weeks, a team would assess what had to be done in terms of the physical security of Parliament.



