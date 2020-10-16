Hawks make second arrest in connection with R3.2m Covid-19 social relief fund fraud

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit arrested a second person on Wednesday in connection with R3.2 million Covid-19 social relief fund fraud.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, its members received a tip-off that the 75-year-old person had withdrawn more than R150 000 from the account of a drop-in centre in Mtititi in order to conceal it from ongoing investigations.

The director of the Mtititi company, Hlamalani Dorris Mashimbye, 47, was arrested on 9 October for allegedly claiming Covid-19 social relief funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on behalf of her former Expanded Public Works Programme workers.

"Our investigations revealed that the workers' contracts were terminated before the country was placed on lockdown," Maluleke said.

Mashimbye appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to 19 October for a bail application.

The 75-year-old is expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Friday.

