Hawks nab 12 zama zamas at illicit gold refinery

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
12 illegal miners were arrested on a defunct farming complex on Wednesday. (Supplied/Hawks)
Twelve illegal miners were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday in a sting operation at a defunct farming complex, where an illicit gold refinery was in operation.

The complex is on the property of Barberton Mine and is well hidden in the mountainous area near Baviaanskop, which is part of the Makhonjwa mountain range.

According to Captain Dineo Sekgotodi of the Hawks, the raid was part of an operation to try and stem the serious problem of zama zamas stealing gold bearing rock and then running an illegal refinery to recover the precious metal.

During the raid, the police confiscated bags filled with rock, generators, chemicals and several pendukas (a home-made type of machinery to process the rock).

An unlicensed hunting rifle was also found at the scene.

In one of the dilapidated buildings, animal skins of, among others, civets and monkeys were discovered.

The 12 are set to appear in the Barberton Magistrate's Court.

Sekgotodi said the operation was continuing, and the local criminal record centre was combing the scene for clues and evidence.

