1h ago

add bookmark

Hawks nab 2 suspects in Kempton Park for allegedly distributing, dealing in cocaine, heroin

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File photo: Hawks officers seized cocaine.
File photo: Hawks officers seized cocaine.
Supplied: SAPS

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng has arrested two suspects, aged 26 and 36, in Kempton Park for alleged drug possession. 

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit was assisted by Customs and Excise members to follow up on suspicious parcels at a warehouse in Sparton. 

Upon arrival, they inspected a consignment destined for Canada that was declared as traditional African attire. 

ALSO READ |Johannesburg man due in court for R5.6m heroin bust

Cocaine was found hidden in the envelopes and a female suspect, who is believed to be the owner of the parcel, was arrested. 

Mulamu said as the team was about to leave the premises, they noticed a suspicious-looking man approaching the delivery point. 

"He was approached and searched and the team found 4kg of heroin concealed in plastic bags under his sandals. He was immediately apprehended."

The team also confiscated the man's vehicle. 

Related Links
Police find hand grenade, shotgun and drugs after pulling over 'reckless' Durban driver
30 arrested in Western Cape busts, drugs worth R4m seized
Johannesburg man due in court for R5.6m heroin bust
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimedrugs
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 1771 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 294 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 757 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

15h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo