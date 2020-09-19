Hawks nab 2 suspects in Kempton Park for allegedly distributing, dealing in cocaine, heroin

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng has arrested two suspects, aged 26 and 36, in Kempton Park for alleged drug possession.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit was assisted by Customs and Excise members to follow up on suspicious parcels at a warehouse in Sparton.

Upon arrival, they inspected a consignment destined for Canada that was declared as traditional African attire.

Cocaine was found hidden in the envelopes and a female suspect, who is believed to be the owner of the parcel, was arrested.

Mulamu said as the team was about to leave the premises, they noticed a suspicious-looking man approaching the delivery point.

"He was approached and searched and the team found 4kg of heroin concealed in plastic bags under his sandals. He was immediately apprehended."

The team also confiscated the man's vehicle.