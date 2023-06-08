35m ago

Hawks officer, three gunmen dead after shootout in Mamelodi

Tshepiso Motloung
A Hawks officer and three men died during a shootout on Thursday afternoon in Mamelodi.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images, Beeld

A Hawks officer and three men died after a shootout in Mamelodi on Thursday afternoon.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the officer and his team were tipped off about three men who kept illegal firearms in their shack in Lusaka.

"The information was operationalised, and the TOMS [tactical operations management section] team tactically approached the ... shack. As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members, and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot, and one TOMS member was fatally wounded. Several firearms were seized," said Mbambo.  

Mbambo said the other officers who were on the scene were not injured.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant Godfrey Lebeya, expressed his sadness at the loss of an officer.

"The proliferation of illegal firearms in our communities is resulting in not only the murders of innocent lives but also robs us of the lives of police officers who have sworn to defend this country and its inhabitants," said Mbambo.


