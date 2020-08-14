1h ago

add bookmark

Hawks pounce on Limpopo warehouse, seize illicit cigarettes worth R700k

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Hawks with the cigarettes seized in Mokopane.
Members of the Hawks with the cigarettes seized in Mokopane.
SAPS

The Hawks in Limpopo have smoked out a clandestine cigarette warehouse in Mokopane and seized illicit cigarettes worth more than R700 000.

According to Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, the Hawks received a tip-off about a storage facility in Mokopane where illicit cigarettes were allegedly being stored.

"The information was swiftly followed up and it led to the discovery of [the] warehouse [on Wednesday]." 

Forty-two large boxes containing an assortment of illicit cigarettes - including Remington Gold, Royal Express and Pacific Blue - to the value of over R700 000 were seized. Some of the boxes were found inside a Toyota bakkie parked next to the facility and it was also seized during the arrest, Maluleke said.

BY THE NUMBERS | 11 417 charged over tobacco lockdown regulations, smokes worth millions seized

The Hawks were assisted by members of the Mokopane police station.

Abdi Khani Osman Mohamed, 27, was arrested and appeared in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He was remanded until 17 August for a formal bail application.

"More operations to address the illicit cigarette trade are still going to be conducted," Maluleke said.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
BY THE NUMBERS | 11 417 charged for breaking tobacco lockdown regulations, smokes worth millions...
Ramaphosa told to lift cigarette, alcohol ban and move to Level 2 lockdown - sources
Police bust Eastern Cape man with cigarettes, tobacco worth more than R700 000
Read more on:
hawkslimpopocrime
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3619 votes
No I would not
30% - 4367 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6536 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.46
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
22.83
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
20.62
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.52)
Gold
1947.11
(-0.51)
Silver
26.57
(-3.17)
Platinum
942.00
(-1.66)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2161.00
(-0.85)
All Share
57005.09
(-0.72)
Top 40
52673.91
(-0.77)
Financial 15
10106.69
(-1.18)
Industrial 25
74818.42
(-1.22)
Resource 10
59109.57
(-0.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

32m ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo