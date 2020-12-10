Hawks raid Buffalo City metro offices in connection with R30m Covid-19 food voucher corruption

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit swooped on the Buffalo City Municipality in East London and confiscated documents and electronic equipment relating to corruption worth R30 million.

The millions were earmarked for procurement of Covid-19 food vouchers, the Hawks said in a statement.

The Hawks charge that there was flouting of supply chain processes when tenders were given to 18 service providers.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit swooped on the Buffalo City Municipality in East London and confiscated documents and electronic equipment relating to an investigation into corruption worth R30 million in the metro.



The millions were earmarked for procurement of Covid-19 food vouchers, the Hawks said in a statement.

The Thursday raid was confirmed by Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said: "The team confiscated documents and electronic equipment which contains information to further the investigation. The allegations are that supply chain processes were flouted by [the] supply chain manager with 18 service providers in the procurement of food vouchers for Covid-19. Investigation continues."

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya also confirmed the raid.

'In a position to account for every cent'

"As a responsible government, we are cooperating with all processes that seek to ensure accountability, and as such we are assisting the Hawks to gain full access to all related documentation that will aid their investigation," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya denied there were any criminal activities involved in relation to the food voucher programme, which was now subject to a Hawks investigation.

"The processing of the hunger relief vouchers programme was conducted and guided by prescripts of the legislation and a legal opinion was obtained which confirmed that the necessary conditions and requirements had been satisfied, and that the expenditure was not irregular," Ngwenya said.

He added: "The purchasing of vouchers was conducted in accordance with BCMM's Supply Chain Management Policy, and was subjected to the regulations issued under the MFMA (Municipal Finance Management Act) with regard to emergency procurement."

"What is also important is that, as a City, we are in a position to account for every cent spent on every store during this hunger relief programme and we can track every invoice submitted," added Ngwenya.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.