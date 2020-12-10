43m ago

add bookmark

Hawks raid Buffalo City metro offices in connection with R30m Covid-19 food voucher corruption

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hawks vehicles involved in a raid.
Hawks vehicles involved in a raid.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
  • The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit swooped on the Buffalo City Municipality in East London and confiscated documents and electronic equipment relating to corruption worth R30 million.
  • The millions were earmarked for procurement of Covid-19 food vouchers, the Hawks said in a statement.
  • The Hawks charge that there was flouting of supply chain processes when tenders were given to 18 service providers.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit swooped on the Buffalo City Municipality in East London and confiscated documents and electronic equipment relating to an investigation into corruption worth R30 million in the metro.

The millions were earmarked for procurement of Covid-19 food vouchers, the Hawks said in a statement.

The Thursday raid was confirmed by Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said: "The team confiscated documents and electronic equipment which contains information to further the investigation. The allegations are that supply chain processes were flouted by [the] supply chain manager with 18 service providers in the procurement of food vouchers for Covid-19. Investigation continues."

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya also confirmed the raid.

'In a position to account for every cent'

"As a responsible government, we are cooperating with all processes that seek to ensure accountability, and as such we are assisting the Hawks to gain full access to all related documentation that will aid their investigation," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya denied there were any criminal activities involved in relation to the food voucher programme, which was now subject to a Hawks investigation.

"The processing of the hunger relief vouchers programme was conducted and guided by prescripts of the legislation and a legal opinion was obtained which confirmed that the necessary conditions and requirements had been satisfied, and that the expenditure was not irregular," Ngwenya said.

He added: "The purchasing of vouchers was conducted in accordance with BCMM's Supply Chain Management Policy, and was subjected to the regulations issued under the MFMA (Municipal Finance Management Act) with regard to emergency procurement."

"What is also important is that, as a City, we are in a position to account for every cent spent on every store during this hunger relief programme and we can track every invoice submitted," added Ngwenya.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkseastern capeeast londoncrimecorruptiongovernance
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2385 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2146 votes
Only if it is affordable
18% - 962 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(-0.39)
ZAR/GBP
19.99
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.98)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-1.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.39)
Gold
1845.17
(+0.64)
Silver
24.19
(+1.47)
Platinum
1035.00
(+3.80)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2354.00
(+4.60)
All Share
59088.04
(-0.34)
Top 40
54131.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11476.15
(-2.90)
Industrial 25
78914.89
(-0.39)
Resource 10
57031.97
(+0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo