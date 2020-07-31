Hawks raids Nkomazi Municipality over alleged R27m Covid-19 tender fraud

The Hawks raided the Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga over alleged Covid-19 tender fraud worth R27 million.

Hawks officers conducted a search-and-seizure operation at the municipality on Thursday.

The operation follows investigations in relation to alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud wherein the appointment of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations.

Members of the Hawks in Mpumalanga have raided the Nkomazi Municipality over alleged Covid-19 tender fraud to the tune of R27 million.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said officers had conducted a search-and-seizure operation at the municipality on Thursday.

"The operation follows investigations in relation to alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud wherein the appointment of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations.

"The monetary value involved is approximately R27 million. The [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's] Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, the Digital Forensic Laboratory and the local SAPS Criminal Record Centre seized several documents, which will assist in the ongoing probe, from different offices.

"No arrests have been made thus far. Further details will be divulged at a later stage," said Mulaudzi.

Nkomazi is the third municipality to be linked to fraud or corruption related to Covid-19 funds this week alone.

On Thursday, the Special Investigating Unit raided the offices of the Matzikama Local Municipality as well as those of a supplier over the alleged irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

On the same day, Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said he had accepted a leave request from mayoral committee member (MMC) Loyiso Masuku after she was linked to a PPE scandal involving her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Diko's husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko.

Makhubo said the allegations against the Masukus and Dikos did not involve his administration or Loyiso's role as MMC.