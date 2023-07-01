50m ago

Hawks rescue Limpopo businessman Tayob a month after kidnapping

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Solly Tayob was kidnapped from his dealership in Burgersfort on 2 June.

PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • A Limpopo businessman who was kidnapped four weeks ago has been rescued by the Hawks.
  • The man was taken on 2 June from his car dealership in Burgersfort.
  • Two suspects have been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

A 65-year-old Limpopo businessman who was kidnapped on 2 June was rescued by the Hawks and reunited with his family on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said they embarked on an intensive 27-day investigation that included cyber forensic and unconventional methods to ensure Solly Tayob was rescued.

Tayob, a principal for Burgersfort Toyota, Burgersfort Hyundai and Burgersfort Isuzu, was kidnapped four weeks ago at around 19:45 from his Hyundai dealership by heavily armed suspects.

READ: 40 North West teens and young men kidnapped, taken to illegal initiation school and circumcised

"The Hawks pursued the investigations with vigour and tenacity to ensure the safe recovery of the victim," said Mmuroa. 

Two people were arrested on 24 June and charged with Tayob's kidnapping. They first appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on 26 June and are due to reappear on Monday.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the team that worked on the case for the work executed thus far. 

He said no stone would be left unturned until all those involved in the crime are brought to book. 


