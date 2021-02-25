Hawks seize heroin worth more than R200 000 at storage facility linked to 'Teddy Mafia'

Heroin capsules worth more than R200 000 have been found at a storage facility linked to slain Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, who was commonly known as Teddy Mafia.

The drugs were discovered during an operation which the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau in Durban conducted with Crime Intelligence and Metro Police officers on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested during the operation, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"He was arrested at the Teddy Mafia's storage [facility in] Table Mountain Street in Shallcross when police pounced on the place. Police seized 10 700 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of more than R214 000," Mogale said.

The man will be charged with dealing in drugs and the possession of drugs.

Last month, police seized about R130 000 worth of drugs from three houses belonging to Teddy Mafia.

In January, unknown attackers shot him twice at his home and he died en route to hospital. Shortly after his killing, two people were decapitated nearby. He was laid to rest during an opulent ceremony and his R300 000 "diamond-encrusted" coffin was escorted by people who played bagpipes.