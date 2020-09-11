33m ago

add bookmark

Hawks swoop on alleged killer of Durban metro cop

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • The Hawks have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Durban metro cop.
  • The officer was shot and killed while off-duty in August.
  • His assailant, who was on the run, was nabbed in uMzimkhulu.

The alleged killer of Durban metro cop, Captain Dumisani Zondi, has been arrested by the Hawks, the eThekwini metro said on Friday.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda applauded the KwaZulu-Natal wing of the Hawks "for the swift arrest of the alleged killer".

Zondi was killed on Wednesday, 26 August, at Montclair after intervening when he saw people drinking in public.

The suspect, who was on the run, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in uMzimkhulu.

Kaunda commended the Hawks for their "sterling work".

"As the municipality, we are still in deep pain for the killing of our outstanding police officer. Like a true soldier, Zondi died with his boots on."

ALSO READ | Man hands himself over to police for death of boy shot in head during gang crossfire

Kaunda said Zondi's loss will leave a "permanent scar" at the metro police, "as he was one of our outstanding and dedicated officers".

"The mere fact that he was killed when he was not even on duty is an indication that he was a true police officer that [sic] will not turn a blind eye when seeing wrong, even when no one is watching."

He called for justice for Zondi.

"We hope that justice will be served and that the arrest of his alleged killer will mark the beginning of a healing process for the family," said Kaunda.       

Related Links
Hawks looking for two men who allegedly killed Eastern Cape cop
Durban shootout: Five suspected carjackers killed after cop chase
IPID probes death of cop killed in alleged accidental shooting
Read more on:
hawksdurbancrime
Lottery
4 players bag R91k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2387 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 528 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6040 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.79)
Gold
1948.66
(+0.26)
Silver
26.92
(+0.41)
Platinum
939.00
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2316.00
(+1.66)
All Share
56157.84
(+0.36)
Top 40
51787.85
(+0.50)
Financial 15
10226.03
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
75059.06
(+0.68)
Resource 10
56227.66
(+1.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo