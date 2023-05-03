1h ago

Hawks take over investigation after cop shot dead in Gqeberha court

Malibongwe Dayimani
A police officer was killed at an Eastern Cape court.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • A civilian fired the shot that killed a police officer inside the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning, sources have confirmed. 
  • Questions are now being raised about the security at the courthouse entrance. 
  • The Hawks have now taken over the crime scene.  

The Hawks are trying to piece together how a civilian walked into the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning with a firearm, which was used to shoot dead a court orderly.

The 41-year-old sergeant died on the scene.

Police had handed the crime scene over to the Hawks to investigate, confirmed SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana. 

A phalanx of police officers, including top brass, were still at the scene combing it for clues by Wednesday afternoon.

The court has been closed to the public following the shooting.

A police officer on the scene told News24 that the incident had cast doubts over the competence of security guards at the entrance of the courthouse. 

READ | Guard killed, another injured before being stripped of their firearms in Cape Town

She said the shooter, who is a member of the public, had walked inside the court building and gunned down the officer.  

It is not clear whether they have been apprehended.  

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yoliswa Mgolodela said details would only be available to the media once the police had concluded their work at the crime scene.


