Hazmat team stabilising hazardous cargo on vessel in St Helena Bay

Cargo from the NS Qingdao vessel, which was evacuated after it started releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere in St Helena Bay, will be taken to a hazardous waste reception facility in Cape Town.

The vessel experienced a chemical reaction when its cargo came into contact with rain water during discharge at the Durban port.

According to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), the cargo is being stabilised by a hazardous materials team.

"The team is loading it into skips and covering the skips with stabilising sand. Even though this is a time consuming process, 25 of the approximately 80 skips have been stabilised," Samsa's Tebogo Ramatjie said in a statement.

To ensure minimal pollution exposure, these skips are being retained onboard and will only be landed ashore when the vessel comes alongside.

Ramatjie added that the stabilised cargo will be taken to an approved hazardous waste reception facility in Cape Town after the discharge of the skips.

The skips will be discharged in Saldanha bay.

"Samsa continues to work with the salvage company, ship owner and other stakeholders and the operation will continue until the end of this week depending on the weather," Ramatjie added.

The vessel poses no immediate threat to the environment or people in the area and all safety protocols are being observed.