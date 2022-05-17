1h ago

'He already raped me...why try to kill me?' - Gauteng woman describes harrowing attack

Zandile Khumalo
Pamela*, 49, still suffers after she was raped and stabbed in a field near Alberton.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • A 49-year-old Gauteng woman was raped and stabbed in a field near the Mall of the South.
  • She said the healing process was tough, both physically and emotionally.
  • A suspect has been charged with rape and attempted murder.

A 49-year-old woman from Katlehong, Gauteng, is struggling to cope physically, emotionally and financially after she was raped and almost killed by a man she used to give mielies to.

"This dog hurt me. I know I struggled before, but now I struggle even more," said *Pamela.

On 21 March, she was raped and stabbed in a field near Alberton.

Pamela, who sells mielies near a taxi rank close to Mall of the South, told News24 she had left her stall to fetch water when she was confronted by the man. 

She said: 

I knew this man very well. He usually came to my stall and would greet saying, 'Hey, old lady', and proceed to ask if I could give him mielies. I would then simply just hand it to him.

Pamela described the harrowing ordeal in which she fought for her life.

"He strangled me and dragged me to the field, where he raped me.

"I was so scared... I tried fighting for my life, but he wanted to kill me."

According to Pamela, her attacker stabbed her multiple times on the upper body. Her hands were stabbed several times as she tried to fend off the blows.

She said she could not understand why he wanted to kill her.

"He hurt me so badly... he had already raped me, why did he have to try to kill me?"

Pamela recalled trying to pick herself up, and then eventually gathered the strength to call for help.

"In the pain that I was in, I crawled and reached the taxi rank next to Mall of the South, where a taxi driver helped me by calling the ambulance."

Hospital recovery

She described her three-week stay in hospital as a blur.

"One of the most painful experiences was when I could barely even recognise my children when they visited me.

"They would sit there and I would ask them, 'Who are you?' That, to me, was very sad," she said.

Now, almost two months after the ordeal, Pamela said the healing process was tough, both emotionally and physically.

"I am not well... I don't feel okay. This man has hurt me.

"I can't do anything. I can't bathe myself, and nights go by where I sleep without eating."

She added: 

All I was doing was making a living out of selling mielies, so I could pay rent, support my kids, and eat. My landlord wants money, which I don't have, I even owe the hospital money.

She said that, although the man had been arrested and would be appearing in court, she had still not found peace.

"I know that I was suffering, but now I am suffering even more. I just wish he could rot in jail because I am suffering."

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Xoli Mbele, the man was found by fellow Lesotho nationals who went looking for him after the incident. 

This was after Pamela had explained her ordeal at the taxi rank. They, along with taxi drivers, then went to look for him.

"The Lesotho nationals went out to the field looking for the suspect. He was found wearing a cultural blanket that was soaked with blood," said Mbele. 

He was apprehended and handed over to the police.

He was charged with rape and attempted murder and appeared in the Booysens Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

*Not her real name.



