'He beat her until she bled': sister of murdered woman describes how ANC MP allegedly abused his wife

An ANC MP accused of killing his wife was described as a vicious "pit bull".

Sibusiso Kula's sister-in-law claimed he abused his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, throughout their 11 years of marriage.

The ANC and EFF protested outside the court, calling for Kula to remain in prison.

"He was a pit bull biting his wife and children. He doesn't love peace. He is very arrogant."

This is how Mamphontsheng Mohlomi described how her younger sister, Jennifer Mohlomi, 31, allegedly endured regular physical abuse from her husband, Sibusiso Kula, 34.

Kula, an ANC MP, has been arrested for his wife's murder.

Jennifer was stabbed to death last year, allegedly by Kula, at their marital home in Kanana, North West.

He appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of premeditated murder.

ANC Member of Parliament Sibusiso Kula appearing in the Orkney Magistrate's Court for allegedly killing his wife, Jennifer Motlomi-Kula in November last year. Kula was arrested last week @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/cnjLAJGepN — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) January 23, 2023

"We are still in pain. Her death has brought us more pain. She had been through a lot. She was abused throughout her marriage. They had three children, aged 9, 11 and 20 months.

"Kula's appearance in court hurt us more.

"When I saw him entering the court, I wanted to attack him. He had prevented my sister's two minor children from attending school. The three children are traumatised. They want their mother."

Mohlomi said the couple's children regularly complained about how their father assaulted their mother.

She said:

Their father used to beat their mother in their presence. He consumed liquor in their presence. He was always drunk. Jennifer had never enjoyed a single day of their 11-year marriage. Her marriage was a disaster from the beginning until her death. She would flee to us. Kula would follow her, begging her to return home.

Mohlomi said that, before her death, Jennifer had obtained a court order against her husband, but he violated it.

"Their children were traumatised by witnessing how he beat up their mother.

"Their marriage was a mess. He was a pit bull biting his wife and children. He doesn't love peace. He is very arrogant. Kula abused them all. He didn't choose whether his kids were minors or not. Kula used to beat her until she bled. She was carrying scars on her body from the constant assault," Mohlomi said.

Protection orders

"Jennifer had obtained many protection orders against him. Due to his stature in the country, he easily violated those protection orders. He has money and power and used both to overpower my sister.

"Every six months, Jennifer would obtain a new court order against him. I want the police to trace what happened to those court orders.

"He was never arrested for assaulting her. Our only hope is in the court's hands.

"We are happy that he will spend days in prison before his bail is heard. We wish the court to deny him bail because of his minor children. If he is released, his three children will never have a bright future. Although her death pained us, it didn't shock us," Mohlomi added.

ANC members chanting slogans outside the Orkney Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of their Member of Parliament accused of killing his wife @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/6hKVyfMJEq — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the convener of the ANCWL in North West, Bitsa Lenkopane, said Jennifer's death was concerning.

She said they had learnt with shock that the person arrested for the murder was someone close to her.

"Those who claim and masquerade to love us are killing us. The ANC resolution against GBV has inspired us. We can't have an accused MP, and we keep quiet as if we are not the ANC that is not part of the masses.

READ | ANC MP arrested more than a month after wife's murder

"Masses are crying. I am already worried because we met the victim's family and learnt with shock that the family hadn't received the services they deserved. When a mother is killed today, psychosocial services must be at the doorstep of that family. We mustn't sleep on duty. We are tired. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared GBV a pandemic. We are going to follow this case.

"One of the reasons cases are lost is when the State can't make tangible beyond reasonable doubt that indeed the incident happened. That is because of poor workmanship. No one is talking about the rights of the victim's children. No one is coming out clearly, saying what the children are saying.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The ANC has policies that ensure the children are safe. Her children haven't been to school since schools opened last week. We support the State. We are glad that he is charged with a Schedule 6 offence.

"We can't be killed like animals. We hope the law will take its course. We will not put the court under pressure. We respect it. Enough hasn't been done. This is a true reflection of the government that doesn't give services. It is unfair because the ANC has made it clear that those rights belong to the victim's children," said Lenkopane.

Step aside

"The ANC became clear on the step-aside resolution. We want to know who killed Jennifer. We will go to our organisation (over the step aside). We understand how to deal with issues internally through the organisation's structures. The ANC knows we are its integral part and knows what to do. Step aside will be there, today we want to know who killed her and where her children are."

Lenkopane, Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and MECs from North West were joined by their party members inside the Orkney Magistrate's Court.

Outside the court, both ANC and EFF members chanted slogans to demand that the court not grant bail to Kula.

Kula is expected back in court on 27 January.