He broke six of my ribs - estranged wife testifies in Alexis Bizos' private prosecution assault case

Alfonso Nqunjana
Monique van Oosterhout, in red, poses with her legal team Gerrie Nel, Andrew Leask, Slang Mangwale, Phyllis Vorster outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Afriforum
  • The estranged wife of the son of late struggle icon George Bizos testified in court that he broke six of her ribs after an argument.
  • AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, led by advocate Gerrie Nel, is pursuing the assault case on behalf of Monique van Oosterhout after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute Alexis Bizos.
  • The defence, however, said van Oosterhout was the abusive one and that she needs psychological help.

The estranged wife of the son of late struggle icon George Bizos told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that six of her ribs broke when he threw her against a bookshelf in March 2015 after an argument.

Alexis Bizos is charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, which was sparked by an argument over money.

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, led by advocate Gerrie Nel, is pursuing the assault case on behalf of Monique van Oosterhout after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute.

In her testimony, Van Oosterhout said she approached Bizos in his study on the evening of 16 March 2015, after they had a verbal altercation and that he punched her in the face and she fell down.

"I fell to the ground and was disorientated. I felt heavy, like I was glued to the ground and could not get up," she said. 

At some stage, she grabbed a spirit level to defend herself, she said. 

The attack continued, the court heard, and eventually Bizos rammed her into a bookshelf, causing fractures that were later identified during a CAT scan.

Bizos pleaded not guilty, citing self-defence and claiming that Van Oosterhout was the aggressor.

During cross-examination which lasted for more than five hours, the defence presented a different version of events: that Van Oosterhout used a spirit level to attack Bizos, that she was the one who was abusive and that she needed psychological help.

The defence said Bizos wanted to end the relationship but that Van Oosterhout did not want a divorce.

Van Oosterhout denied the allegations and claimed they were fabricated.

She told the magistrate that most of Bizos' claims were false.

She said:

His terminology of events do not make any sense to me and are false statements.

"I put it to you that you that you were the aggressor in the relationship, and you attacked him," the defence lawyer insisted.

The defence handed in a hanger, a spirit level and three pieces of metal, claiming that she used them to attack him and that Bizos did not have anything in his hands.

Van Oosterhout responded that she was unsure about the objects and said that "the three metal pieces were not this heavy, they were light".

"I'm not sure about the type of hanger as we had a variety of hangers back at home," she added.

AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman told News24 Van Oosterhout was relieved that the trial was finally under way.

"She is very relieved that seven years after the incident, she finally has an opportunity to tell her story in a court of law," Bateman said.

"We believe the reason the State did not pursue this matter it because of the political connection of the Bizos family... of course, his father George Bizos has done incredible work for the country, but we believe it is because of this political status [that they] did not pursue the matter and that is something we will not tolerate." 

"The complainant told the court that she also tried to raise this issue with Bizos' family, but she was ignored," Batman added.

The trial has been postponed to January 2023.

