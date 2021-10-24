8h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | He 'continued to shoot randomly': 7 people dead, 5 injured in West Rand shooting

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a house in Kagiso, Gauteng.
Six people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a house in Kagiso, Gauteng.
iStock

Seven people were killed and five injured following a shooting in Kagiso, the West Rand, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.

"On the suspect's way out, he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly," Muridili added.

"The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and two were rushed to hospital [for treatment for their] gunshot wounds."

On Sunday, Muridili confirmed two more people died while in the hospital. 

"Five were taken to hospital and one of them has since been discharged."

She said a case of murder and attempted murder would be opened.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeshootings
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
51% - 3012 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1225 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo