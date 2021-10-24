UPDATE | He 'continued to shoot randomly': 7 people dead, 5 injured in West Rand shooting

Seven people were killed and five injured following a shooting in Kagiso, the West Rand, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.

"On the suspect's way out, he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly," Muridili added.

"The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and two were rushed to hospital [for treatment for their] gunshot wounds."

On Sunday, Muridili confirmed two more people died while in the hospital.

"Five were taken to hospital and one of them has since been discharged."

She said a case of murder and attempted murder would be opened.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.