He 'died a hero': KZN cop killed while intervening in hijacking outside daughter's school

An off-duty police officer has been shot dead in Durban.

He was fetching his daughter from school when he spotted a hijacking in progress.

The hijackers opened fire before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday at around 14:15, 52-year-old Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking in progress, said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

"[Jameson] immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident. Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene," said Mathe.

Supplied

The gunmen fled the scene. They crashed and abandoned both the hijacked vehicle and a second car, which had previously been hijacked in Hammarsdale, said Mathe. They are still at large.



National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said police were working around the clock to apprehend the perpetrators.

Masemola said:

The late warrant officer died a hero as he died serving and protecting the people of this country. He indeed served with pride as he placed himself on duty and put the safety of his community before his own. Let me take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the deceased member… We will not rest until the late member's killers are traced and apprehended to answer for this callous act.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been urged to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



