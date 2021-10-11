He died within minutes - cop who witnessed killing tells girlfriend after Julies’ death

Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole was back on the stand on Monday in the case against his colleagues who have been charged with the murder of Nateniël Julies.

He was one of three officers who were with Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane when Julies was shot and killed.

The court heard that Julies died upon arrival at the hospital.

After Eldorado Park teen Nateniël Julies was shot near his home, he was loaded in the back of a police van and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he died minutes after his arrival.



This is according to a telephone conversation between State witness Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole and his girlfriend, which was recorded after Julies was killed in 2020.

During his cross-examination in court on Monday, the defence asked him to read a transcript of the recording that is part of the evidence.

"The lady (Constable Caylene Whiteboy) took the shotgun and shot at the boy. When he fell, we initially thought he was just scared. The driver Scorpion got out of the vehicle. The boy had blood on him. He put him behind the van and sped off. We went to Baragwanath Hospital, and when we arrived at Bara Hospital, we all jumped out. They took a stretcher and loaded the boy on the stretcher. When they entered the hospital, the doctor received him, and he did not even survive one minute, he passed away. The doctor told us that the boy did not make it," he said.

According to the transcription, Sithole told his girlfriend not to relay the information to anyone.

He told the court that he did not recall the conversation in detail.

Sithole testified that he was in the company of Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, and two other student constables when Julies was shot dead on 26 August 2020, allegedly by Whiteboy.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo faces charges of murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and the unlawful possession of prohibited ammunition.

Ammunition

During cross-examination, Ndyalvane's lawyer, advocate Mandla Mnyatheli questioned Sithole about a transcript of another conversation where he was heard planning to get rid of ammunition in his possession after Julies was killed.

Sithole told the court that he was in possession of a rubber bullet and an R5 bullet in his home and was planning on returning them to the police station.

He said that he was not in possession of a weapon or any ammunition at the time of the shooting.

"It's very interesting that on the same night that the deceased was shot, it becomes necessary for you to conceal some ammunition," said Mnyatheli.

"Is it a coincidence that on the very same night that the deceased was shot, it became necessary for you to conceal ammunition in your possession?"

He rephrased when Judge Ramarumo Monama said that there was no question for the witness to answer in his statement.

When asked if there was any evidence in police log books that he had returned the ammunition, Sithole said:

Mistakes happen, and no one notices that there are missing rounds.

While grilling Sithole on his testimony that he saw Ndyalvane leaving the station with a shotgun, Mnyatheli became notably frustrated.

Sithole said that he did not see the type of bullets Ndyalvane was carrying but later said he was carrying rubber bullets, which Mnyatheli said contradicted his evidence-in-chief.

"In your evidence-in-chief, you said ammunition, you never said they were rubber bullets now you are saying they were not visible, which is running away from the need to scribe them," Mnyatheli said.

Mnyatheli came under fire from Monama, who accused him of raising his voice and harassing Sithole and took issue with him referring to Sithole's explanation about the bullets as a "cock and bull story".

The matter continues on Tuesday.