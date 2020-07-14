31m ago

'He had much love for the elderly, vulnerable' - 'kind soul' Cape Town doctor dies of Covid-19

Jenna Etheridge
Getty Images
  • Dr Ebrahim Kahn died on Monday after he was admitted to ICU.
  • He has been remembered as a kind and caring medical professional.
  • He sometimes assisted those in need without charge.

Another Cape Town doctor has died of Covid-19.

Dr Ebrahim Kahn, 70, had rooms in Salt River and served as a community doctor for 35 years, family spokesperson Masturah Adams said.

He died on Monday.

Dr Ebrahim Kahn and his wife
Dr Ebrahim Kahn with his wife Zainab Simons Kahn in Mecca earlier this year.

His death followed that of Dr Fuad Jakoet, who died of Covid-19 on Youth Day. Jakoet also had rooms in Salt River.

Kahn's condition rapidly deteriorated about a week after he was admitted to ICU. 

Adams, who is part of the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, previously shared that Kahn had been on a ventilator and other support devices due to the disease and "associated comorbidities".

"He was a simple, down-to-earth man with a kind soul that had much love for the elderly and the vulnerable," she told News24.

Kahn often helped people without charge, she added.

"He hugely impacted people's lives in a positive way. He will be sorely missed by the community at large."

Kahn and his wife, Zainab Simons-Kahn, had managed to visit Mecca on a religious pilgrimage in January this year.

He is survived by a son and two daughters from a previous marriage.

He was buried on Monday afternoon.

