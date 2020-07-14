'He had much love for the elderly, vulnerable' - 'kind soul' Cape Town doctor dies of Covid-19

Dr Ebrahim Kahn died on Monday after he was admitted to ICU.

He has been remembered as a kind and caring medical professional.

He sometimes assisted those in need without charge.

Another Cape Town doctor has died of Covid-19.



Dr Ebrahim Kahn, 70, had rooms in Salt River and served as a community doctor for 35 years, family spokesperson Masturah Adams said.

He died on Monday.

News24 Supplied by Bo Kaap Community Response Team

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

His death followed that of Dr Fuad Jakoet, who died of Covid-19 on Youth Day. Jakoet also had rooms in Salt River.

READ | 'We are only here a short while' - grieving brother of Cape Town doctor who died of Covid-19

Kahn's condition rapidly deteriorated about a week after he was admitted to ICU.

Adams, who is part of the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, previously shared that Kahn had been on a ventilator and other support devices due to the disease and "associated comorbidities".

"He was a simple, down-to-earth man with a kind soul that had much love for the elderly and the vulnerable," she told News24.

Kahn often helped people without charge, she added.

"He hugely impacted people's lives in a positive way. He will be sorely missed by the community at large."

Kahn and his wife, Zainab Simons-Kahn, had managed to visit Mecca on a religious pilgrimage in January this year.

He is survived by a son and two daughters from a previous marriage.

He was buried on Monday afternoon.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab