6m ago

add bookmark

'He is so old and now we are wasting money running behind him' – Zuma supporters

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Die-hard supporters of former president Jacob Zuma claim he is being persecuted.
  • They say Zuma should be left to retire in peace.
  • One supporter maintains that there's a political plot against Zuma.

Die-hard supporters of corruption accused, former president Jacob Zuma, say he should be allowed to retire in peace and not be disturbed by criminal proceedings.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where his corruption trial, linked to 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial Arms Deal, kicked off.

Speaking to News24, Abby Mhlongo, 47 said she felt the state was wasting resources on Zuma and his case. She said it was pointless spending money on charging an elderly man.

READ | Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to 26 May, intends pleading 'not guilty'

"I don't understand why everyone wants to charge Zuma. He is so old and now we are wasting money running behind him. We need our government to do more for us. We are still poor and we still have nothing. Cyril [Ramaphosa] must give us jobs," she said.

Another supporter Jeptah Madlala, 53, who came off the street when seeing Zuma head to the main stage, called Zuma a hero of the people.

Madlala said: 

We support him. He is us, he speaks for all of us. We know the courts and the media are making up their own stories. We know who Msoholzi is, he is our leader and is the man who helped us in the struggle. We must help him now.


"People do not understand that he means everything to us. We have so much because of him. He has done a lot for us," he said.

ALSO READ | Magashule tells media former president 'must be supported at all times'

Ayanda Buthlezi, 31, a Pietermaritzburg resident said she always comes to Zuma's trials because she feels he is being persecuted.

"There is something about our people that the rest of the country just does not understand. Zuma has made mistakes, but is he also being chased by a lot of people who have their own agenda. Why is he here after he was removed as president?

"There is politics happening and people don't want to say that is true. We must do what is fair, not what the people in power want."

Zuma will return to court on 26 May for the continuation of his corruption trial.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourts
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 997 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
68% - 3783 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
14% - 760 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,847.83
+0.2%
Silver
27.59
+0.6%
Palladium
2,898.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,231.48
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
60,675
+0.2%
All Share
66,681
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,326
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,867
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,575
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo