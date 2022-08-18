30m ago

'He keeps us safe': Supporters of extortion accused and suspected mass murderer want him released

Jenni Evans
Residents of Khayelitsha clean blood off the road after a mass shooting (Gallo Images)
  • Two more people were arrested in connection with murders in Cape Town, suspected to be driven by an extortion network. 
  • They joined Yanga "Bara" Nyalarha in the dock on Thursday. 
  • In the meantime, a small group of protesters demanded Bara's release, saying they feel unsafe without his protection.

Two more people were taken to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday to join the alleged mastermind behind a series of mass murders in Khayelitsha, while a picket moved through the CBD calling for his release because he protects the community. 

School teacher turned taxi tycoon Yanga "Bara" Nyalarha was due to return to court on Thursday, but he was joined by two more people accused of the shootings, which saw bodies dropping in the streets. 

Wandile Tofile and Manelisi Ngumla joined Nyalarha, and none of them indicated they wanted to apply for bail at the moment. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Nyalara was initially charged with 12 counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, a count of illegal possession of a firearm and a count of unlawful possession of ammunition. 

On Thursday, Tofile was added to that matter relating to a mass shooting on 15 May 2021 in the Y Section of Site B in Khayelitsha. They are alleged to have shot dead Gavin Futho, Mzingisi Mbilini, Mohamed Hassan, Mandlakayise Simelane, Thabiso Simelane, Asemahle Mayekiso, Epgalenga Bathani, Thembile Lemani, Siphiwe Azora, Ahamed Abulla, Alukar Osmar and Omar Osman. 

Four other people survived the shooting, and the two accused will face attempted murder charges for the near-fatal attack on them. Nyalara and Tofile are also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which deals with people who act as a gang that commits crime together. 

The State alleges that they extorted informal businesses around Khayelitsha by making them so scared the business owners would pay up. 

"They also eliminated competing gangs who are also engaging in extortion in the area," said Ntabazalila.

Nyalara and Ngumla are charged for six murders on 8 May 2022, this time in Site C. 

Khayalethu Nelani, Athenkosi Bonkolo, Mthokozisi Mhlakaza, Asanda Nofemela, Sivuyile Lubobo and Fundisile Mxhonywa were shot dead. One person who was shot survived the shooting, and the accused were charged with his attempted murder. 

They also face two counts of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition, and dealing in drugs.

Senior prosecutor advocate Mervyn Menigo asked for a postponement to allow more time to work on the vast amount of evidence and reports that have to be prepared for trial. This includes comparing fingerprints, analysing cellphones, analysing drugs, and preparing ballistics reports. 

They were remanded to 4 October. 

"All the accused have abandoned their rights to bail application for now," said Ntabazalila. 

However, while the police were happy about the progress made in finally arresting people after one and a half years of terror, a group of people picketed for Nyalarha to be released. 

"He is our saviour and our godsend," Monwabisi Khaas told News24. He said "Bara" prevented criminals from robbing residents and with him in jail they now felt unprotected. 

"He keeps us safe," said Khaas.

picket to release bara nyalarha
A picket called for the release of the alleged extortion mastermind. (Jenni Evans, News24)
News24 Jenni Evans

He said that with Bara behind bars, there was nobody to protect them from the random stick-ups they had to endure in the vast suburb. Police have arrested several other people in connection with some of the other shootings and their cases were still under way in the lower courts. 

When "Bara" was arrested, he was being sought for skipping bail after his arrest in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018, and was sought for a business robbery in 2016.

He is understood to have been the owner of a fleet of taxis that moved between Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Police Minister Bheki Cele said that when he was arrested in an upmarket suburb, he was in bed with two women, with a stash of drugs at hand.

