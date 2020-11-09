15m ago

add bookmark

'He left a void that can never be filled' - brother of ANC KZN heavyweight Mluleki Ndobe

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mluleki Ndobe. Photo: khaya magenu
Mluleki Ndobe. Photo: khaya magenu
  • High-ranking ANC KZN officials visited the home of deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe.
  • Ndobe, who had cancer, died of a gunshot wound over the weekend.
  • A post mortem on his official cause of death is yet to be released

The brother of deceased KwaZulu-Natal legislature deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe has described him as a commanding figure who could never be replaced.

He said that while his brother's roles would be filled by others in the ANC, his role as a family member could not.

"We have lost a father, brother, husband, uncle and the vacancy he left will never be filled by anyone. We understand he was a PWC member in the ANC, he was a deputy speaker, all those positions will be filled, but his passing has left a void that can never be filled. We can never have anyone like him," said Mzolisi Ndobe, the political figure's younger brother.

Ndobe, who was the mayor of the influential Harry Gwala District joined the legislature in 2019. He died at his Durban home over the weekend after sustaining a gunshot wound – he had cancer.

READ | Tributes pour in for late KZN deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe

Mzolisi said they were hoping to have his funeral on Saturday, but that a post mortem would have to be completed to allow this to happen.

"We are deeply saddened at his passing. It is a great loss for us because he was the pillar, the center [sic] of all of us in the family. Many members of the family were depending on him. Even outside the family, they were depending on him."

He said Ndobe was very passionate about uniting his clan.

"Our surname is a big surname. He was the one striving very hard to ensure he unifies us and forms one big Ndobe clan with no divisions."

ALSO READ | ANC may reconsider Ndobe’s candidacy

He said his brother also established a fund to assist members of his clan with educational funding.

"He established a group to assist children of the Ndobe family, when they are going to university, he started that with his own pocket. He was passionate for education; we were both studying our PhD's we were hoping as brothers to graduate together."

ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli described Ndobe as an "outstanding comrade".

"He was intelligent, soft spoken and very decisive. We worked with him for quite a few years now. He is departing at a time when the movement needs people of his calibre."

Ntuli said he had been in touch with Ndobe, through his illness.

He said:

He was going through a very painful moment. Almost every second day I would give him a call to understand his condition. There were instances where it seemed like he was on the path to recovery, but there were days when he would explain to me that he's going through excruciating pain.

"As a colleague and comrade, we conveyed a message of hope to him saying he was a soldier who had the responsibility to lead the people."

Ntuli added a message of hope to other cancer patients: "We now know the end has not been something we can celebrate. What we wish to say… in the spirit of comrade Ndobe, you must continue to resist and ensure you look for professional assistance in whatever manner it comes."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu reinstated pending court case
KZN company with family ties to ANC MPL bags R180 million tender
ANC PEC asks corruption-accused Zandile Gumede to take a leave of absence - sources
Read more on:
ancmluleki ndobekwazulu-nataldurbanpoliticsdeaths
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 916 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 2118 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 2736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.37
(+1.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.25
(+1.36)
ZAR/EUR
18.20
(+1.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+1.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+3.26)
Gold
1866.41
(-4.69)
Silver
24.17
(-6.77)
Platinum
869.99
(-3.22)
Brent Crude
39.64
(0.00)
Palladium
2478.84
(+0.10)
All Share
57307.49
(+1.63)
Top 40
52684.37
(+1.56)
Financial 15
10949.02
(+7.90)
Industrial 25
81679.06
(+1.37)
Resource 10
51378.06
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo