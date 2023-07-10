'He must tell the truth,' says friend of Soweto man arrested for allegedy beheading girlfriend

A Soweto man appeared in court on Monday for allegedly beheading his girlfriend.

Her body was found wrapped under a bed, while the head was found in a plastic bucket.

The couple's minor children are now with the suspect's parents.

A Soweto man appeared in court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly dismembering and killing his girlfriend.

The woman's body was found in the couple's home in Jabulani, Soweto, on Saturday.

A relative of the deceased, as well as others who knew the couple, said the woman's head was found in a bucket in their flat.

Nkululeko Fihla, a friend of the accused, said he had recommended that the couple seek help after several violent confrontations, mostly initiated by the suspect.

"They would fight in front of us. We reprimanded him on many occasions. Another issue is that he was very jealous. They have two minor children together."

Fihla said:

He must tell the police the truth. He was inside his house where the body was found wrapped in black refuse bags. The head was inside a bucket. He can't claim that he didn't know who killed his partner. If he didn't do it, he must reveal who did it.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said while the 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, details of what happened were still unclear.

"On 8 July, the police responded to a complaint of murder at Jabulani Flats. Upon arrival, they found a body wrapped in a plastic bag. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this stage," said Nevhuhulwi.