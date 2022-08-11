1h ago

add bookmark

'He never sets foot in Marikana': Miners' widows want apology from Ramaphosa

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Widows and family members of the 34 slain miners gather to observe the sixth anniversary of the Marikana massacre in Rustenburg.
Widows and family members of the 34 slain miners gather to observe the sixth anniversary of the Marikana massacre in Rustenburg.
PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty
  • Marikana widows want President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise for their husbands' deaths.
  • They also want him and the mine to be held accountable for their role in the Marikana massacre and for the date to be commemorated.
  • Attorney Andries Nkome says Lonmin Platinum Mine should improve living conditions for Marikana residents.

Zameka Lehupa, one of the widows of the Lonmin miners who died in what has become widely known as the 2012 "Marikana massacre", wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise.

She also wants 16 August, the day the miners died, to be declared a public holiday.

Speaking on Wednesday during a commemorative event hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), Lehupa said the wheels of justice were turning slowly for affected families and that they were left with more questions than answers 10 years later.

Lehupa said:

No one has come forward to explain why our husbands were killed. Police officers who shot them have not been arrested. Unlike us, they are still with their families. Yet, because of their intent to kill, we are the Marikana widows. The death of our husbands was not a mistake. You can't shoot someone seven to 10 times and call that a mistake.

Lehupa added that although Ramaphosa was the deputy president when the massacre occurred, as a Lonmin board member, he could have acted as a unifier between the company and striking employees.

The miners were demanding improved living conditions and a wage increase of R12 500 after deductions.

"Ramaphosa should have supported the striking mineworkers. I will never understand why they were massacred for demanding higher wages and improved living conditions. The president should have come to us. He visits other places, locally and internationally, but he never sets foot in Marikana. He doesn't even know about our living conditions," Lehupa added.

Remembrance cross made of white flowers
A remembrance cross made of flowers is seen during a commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre.
Getty Images Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image

She added that Lonmin Platinum Mine's role in the massacre was often overlooked.

Widows want compensation and accountability.

READ | ‘What about our loss?’ – relatives of those killed in lead-up to Marikana massacre

"The mine launched an education trust for our children but they haven't compensated us, widows, in any way. We have nothing to show from that company," she said.

She also lamented the lack of support from the ANC Women's League, adding that they should have shown support for the widows.

Aisha Fundi, whose husband died before the 16 August massacre, echoed Lehupa's call for an apology and for the commemoration of the massacre.

She said:

We can commemorate the week that changed our lives between August 10 and 16.

The attorney representing the injured and arrested mineworkers, Andries Nkome, said Ramaphosa, the state, and Lonmin Platinum Mine should be held accountable for their roles in the massacre.

"Justice for Marikana should be criminal liability for those that are involved; Ramaphosa, Lonmin and the state. It should be the mining company making sure there is better housing, sanitation, better education, and that there are better roads in Marikana. None of these things have been implemented," Nkome added.

Thirty-four mineworkers were killed on 16 August 2012, when police opened fire on them.

Ten people, including Lonmin mine security guards and police officers, had been killed on 10 August.

Lonmin was bought by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lonmin platinum minecyril ramaphosamahikengnorth westmarikana massacrepolicecrimecrime and courtsmining
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1080 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
50% - 5319 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
36% - 3816 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,787.54
-0.3%
Silver
20.43
-0.8%
Palladium
2,267.50
+0.5%
Platinum
959.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
63,796
+1.0%
All Share
70,445
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,081
+0.9%
Industrial 25
85,804
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,827
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo