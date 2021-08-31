'He picked her up, threw her onto the ground' and yelled 'racial slurs' - motorist attacks JMPD cop

A motorist drove recklessly and skipped a red traffic light in southern Johannesburg.

When a JMPD officer stopped him, he assaulted her and threw her to the ground.

An e-hailing cab driver, who was with a client, witnessed the attack and came to the officer's aid.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is recovering at home after surviving a brutal attack by a motorist on Saturday night.

The K9 Unit officer was on patrol at Eloff Extension, southern Johannesburg around 22:00, when she spotted a Volkswagen Jetta speeding recklessly from the direction of Rosettenville towards the CBD.

According to the JMPD, the motorist also skipped a red traffic light, almost crashing into the officer's patrol vehicle.

The officer gave chase, but when she managed to stop the fleeing vehicle, the driver reversed his car, almost bumping into her again.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officer then instructed the driver to step out of his car, while she called for backup.

"Whilst making her way back to the patrol vehicle, the male suddenly grabbed her from behind and started strangling her. As she was losing her breath, he picked her up, and threw her onto the ground. He kicked her in the face, swearing at her, yelling racial slurs, calling her offensive and derogatory names," Fihla said.

I wish the officer a speedy recovery and assure her that she will receive all the necessary support from the department throughout her recuperation and court proceedings. We hope that the suspect will receive the maximum punishment. — Mally Mokoena (@MMCMallyMokoena) August 30, 2021

Fihla said an e-hailing cab driver who was with a client stopped to assist the officer after they realised she was under attack.

The attacker then claimed the officer was the one attacking him, the spokesperson added.

The man continued throwing the officer to the ground and kicking her until the witnesses stopped him.

Fihla said Fidelity ADT Security personnel also arrived at the scene and arrested the man.

The 24-year-old suspect, who is a fitness trainer, was locked inside the back of the patrol vehicle.

"On their way to the police station he started banging and kicking, saying that if those people didn't come to her rescue he was going to kill her like the officer that was killed in Pretoria," Fihla said.

The man was detained in the Johannesburg Central Police Station for attempted murder, assault GBH, resisting arrest and reckless and negligent driving.

The officer was taken to Milpark Hospital with injuries to her head, face, left eye and right shoulder.

She was discharged the same night after receiving treatment.

The JMPD has condemned the attack, adding that it hoped the suspect's arrest would set an example that unwarranted attacks on police officials and women would not be tolerated.

