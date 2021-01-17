43m ago

add bookmark

'He preached unity' - Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Bapedi King Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III funeral

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bapedi King Thulare Victor Thulare III.
Bapedi King Thulare Victor Thulare III.
Picture: Rosetta Msimango/ City Press
  • Thulare III died on Wednesday, 6 January, hardly a year after being inaugurated as King. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Thulare for his role in uplifting his people and for advocating unity. 
  • The president pleaded for the king's dreams not to be buried with him. 

King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom was one for unity and a shining example of traditional leadership, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said. 

Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at the King's funeral on Sunday, saying the country had lost a measured voice of reason. 

Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III died on Wednesday, 6 January, barely a year after he was inaugurated as the Bapedi King. 

Speaking at the funeral, Ramaphosa hailed the kingdom's role in fighting against colonialism, the theft of their land and unjust taxation of their people. 

Ramaphosa said Thulare III hailed from an illustrious legion of ancestors, such as Dikgoshi Thulare I, Sekwati I and Sekhukhune I, who fought successive battles in defence of their people in the 19th century.

He said any rendition of his majesty would not be complete without appreciating the special place of his kingdom in the history of the struggle in the country, adding he that he carried the blood of resistance in his veins. 

"When he was officially recognised, Kgoshi Thulare shared his aspiration for the peace and unity of his kingdom, so that they could collectively chart a new path of reconciliation, development and prosperity for the people.

"In fact even before ascending to the throne, he preached unity, which he said was a fitting gift to the ancestors who bequeathed this generation this vast land," Ramaphosa said.

The president pleaded for the king's dreams and vision not to be buried with him, adding that all his economic initiatives be sustained and become his legacy that will build a just and prosperous Bapedi nation which he wanted.

Ramaphosa said:

Even as the dark clouds have descended on this kingdom, even as we bear the pain of this great loss, we should not despair and we should not lose hope. As the sun has always risen on the Bapedi, so shall it rise again.

Ramaphosa said Thulare's death came at a time when the country and the globe was fighting the scourge of the coronavirus, making the wishes to bid him farewell in a befitting manner difficult. 

He said the virus had also prevented him from visiting the king and the royal household earlier this month as part of the ANC's 8 January 1912 celebrations. 

We have no choice to wait until this storm has passed before we can observe all the protocols and practices that are due to a life so deserving. The time will come when we will be able to pay proper tribute to our loved ones. For now, let us be safe and save lives.

Ramaphosa said Thulare set out to lead his people on a path to economic prosperity, adding that he brought experts together to chart new economic paths for Ga-Sekhukhune, with a strong focus on youth empowerment.

"He would say, 'I am still youthful, I still have the agility.' With minerals and other natural resources abundant in his area, he wanted to work with the mining companies to grow the local economy and stem the tide of youth leaving for the cities."

The president said through the King Thulare lll Foundation, his majesty sought to form strong partnerships to develop the skills among the youth, and to restore the land rights, culture, traditions and heritage of his people.

Ramaphosa said Thulare wanted his people to have clean water and other basic services - and for them to live in crime-free societies which had no gender-based violence and corruption.

"His desire was to be a firm partner to government and an unwavering champion of the needs of his people."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosakgoshikgolo thulare iii
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6845 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5862 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.05)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo