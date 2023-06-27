'He told her that she was still fresh': Gauteng teacher fired for sexual misconduct

A Gauteng teacher has been fired after he was found guilty of five misconduct charges.

A Gauteng teacher has been fired after an arbitrator found him guilty of sexual misconduct for demanding sex from a pupil, among other offences.

The teacher, who taught geography at a school in Hammanskraal, was also declared unsuitable to work with children.

The teacher was dismissed after the matter was reported to the Gauteng Department of Education and he was charged with five counts of sexual misconduct.

He took the matter to the Education Labour Relations Council, claiming that his dismissal was unfair.

However, arbitrator Coen Havenga found the teacher guilty of all five charges.

The council heard that the teacher used sexual innuendos during lessons, proposed love to a pupil and insisted that she should have sex with him and used derogatory nicknames for some pupils.

"Having considered all the facts before me, including, but not limited to, the gravity of the offences, the position of trust the teacher was employed in, and his years of service, I find that the sanction of dismissal is fair and appropriate in the circumstances."

Havenga added:

In view of my finding of the serious nature of the employee, sexual misconduct and the priority to protect the rights of children, I find that he is unsuitable to work with children. The fact that there are no previous incidents on record does not necessarily mean that his conduct will not be repeated.

According to the evidence before the council, the teacher proposed love to a Grade 11 pupil and threatened her by grabbing her by the hands and telling her that if she reported him to her mother he would "deal" with her.

"He asked a Grade 11 female pupil when she was going to have sex with him and referred to Grade 11 female learners as 'b****es'," said Havenga.

One pupil who was a witness revealed during the hearing that the teacher taught her geography.

"He asked her to carry books for him to the staff room. On the way there, he asked her with whom she was in a love relationship.

"She told him who it was. He asked her whether he had good sexual intercourse with her. He told her that she was still fresh and that she would have a love relationship with him. She told him that it would never happen.

"He told her to go home and think about it. She then went back to class. They were alone when he made those remarks to her. She told her friend (the second complainant) about it," said Havenga.

The council heard that in another incident, the two pupils were outside the classroom when the teacher told them not to disturb the Grade 12 pupils who were writing their exams.

"He told them to go back to class. They ran away. Later in class, he asked them whether they did not hear him calling them and referred to them as 'bitches'.

"He then beat them with a PVC pipe. Complainant number one (the pupil to whom love was proposed) told him she would tell her mother that he beat them and that he asked her to be in a love relationship with him. He then grabbed her hands very tightly, shook her and told her that he would deal with her if she told her mother.

"Complainant number one did tell her mother what happened. The teacher also called her on her phone at night at home. He wanted her to meet him in Hammanskraal. She refused to do so. He told her he would take care of her and buy her anything she wanted. He even offered to fetch her from home. He called her several times with the same request. Complainant 2 overheard one of those conversations on the phone. She put the phone on speaker mode," said Havenga.

According to the arbitrator, one day the first complainant did not go to school due to being sick and, while home, she posted a revealing picture of herself on her WhatsApp status.

"Her private parts were not visible. The teacher saw the post and the following day at school he called her to his table in class, showed her the picture, and asked her when she was going to take pictures like that with him.

She told him that it would not happen. He asked her when they were going to have sex and she said it was not possible. He again said she must go home and think about it. The pupil told her friend, Complainant 2, what he said. He got hold of her mobile number from the geography WhatsApp group. He had saved her picture on his phone. The other learners did not hear the conversation as they were too far away.





There was also evidence that the teacher used sexual innuendos when he taught them about weather systems.

"He said El Nino gets wet inside, just like girls; and La Nina gets wet outside, just like boys. He then asked the boys where their penises go when they penetrate a girl's private parts. He also gave learners derogatory nicknames like 'pubic hair', 'mosquito' and 'big nose'."

The council heard that the first complainant's good relationship with the teacher deteriorated when he began proposing love to her.

"It made her feel scared. She reported it to her mother but did not report it to the school; she was afraid the principal would say she was making it up. She also thought he would stop what he was doing. She did report it to her best friend, Complainant 2."



