He 'died a hero': Family shattered after dad found in charred remains of home with son in his arms

A Kariega father was found dead with the body of his son in his arms.

The family's house caught fire on Sunday and claimed the life of the father, mother and son.

Family members said he had died a hero and that was how they wanted to remember him.

The image of a burnt body of a father holding his 7-year-old son tightly in his arms to protect him from the flames in their last moments will forever haunt a family and community from Kariega, outside Gqeberha.

The 45-year-old Craig Isaacs, his 44-year-old partner Antoinette Samuels, and their son Tyrese Samuels all died in the fire that engulfed their tiny dwelling in the early hours of Sunday morning.

During News24's visit to the scene, neighbours who had tried to douse the flames themselves were rummaging through the rubble with shovels in an attempt to clean up the area.

Neighbour Melissa Millborough put down her shovel and said she was there when the bodies were removed.

"I had never seen such a thing in my life. Craig had his son in his arms, and they were carried out like that together. He wanted to protect his son at his own expense," she said, staring at the debris in front of her.

"I felt so sad seeing that. He was being so selfless. He probably knew it was too late, and they weren't going to make it, so he opted to try and minimise Tyrese's pain as much as possible.

A family member, Vanessa Trantaal, said Isaacs had died a hero:

He spent his last moments thinking about Tyrese and not himself, and that is something we as a family will never forget. He truly died a hero, and that is how we want to remember him.





Isaacs' niece Kelly Jackson, who also lives on the property, said moments before the fire started around midnight on Saturday, she was standing at her uncle's door because a weird smell was hanging in the air.

"Something smelled stuffy, so I checked outside, but did not see anything. There wasn't even smoke. There was a crack in the front door to peep through, and that's what I did, but there was nothing, so I went back inside."

READ | 'Deaths could have been avoided': Two people killed, dozens displaced overnight in Cape Town fire

However, Jackson said that when her boyfriend went outside to smoke only a few minutes later, the dwelling was engulfed in flames.

"He called me in a panic and said I needed to come to see what was happening. I couldn't believe my eyes, because I didn't understand how a fire could spread that quickly," she said.

"My boyfriend kicked open the door to try and help, but the flames were too high. He told me that he heard a faint voice inside, almost as if someone was moaning softly in pain. The voice went quiet very quickly.

"Things were so bad. The firefighters said they didn't find any bodies and, in that moment, we had hope. We really believed that they had made it out somehow.

"But when the forensic team came, they found the bodies and our hope was shattered."

Jackson said Tyrese, a Grade 2 pupil at Caritas Primary School, was a sweet boy who had been loved by everyone.

"He was so cute and respectful."

One of his teachers walked by the house after the incident and couldn't stop talking about the wonderful child he was.

She said they will miss Tyrese's lively personality.

"He was always so loud and happy.

"He would wake up everyone in the street just with that happy, loud tone in his voice, and everyone knew him for one thing: How much he loved his family.

"Antoinette was not much of a talker, but got along well with everyone."

Jackson said she could not come to terms with the way the family had died.

"It is so gruesome. My mother nearly lost her mind when she found out what happened to her brother. As a family, this is extremely difficult for us because we lost three loved ones at the same time and in such a horrible manner."

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu they were investigating, but that it was still unclear how the fire had started.

"There is no foul play suspected," she added.



