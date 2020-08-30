42m ago

add bookmark

‘He was a giant to us’ – family of ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed

Nicole McCain
Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool seen with Hishaam Mohamed's wife, Rachmat, daughter, Haneen, and brother Ashfak.
Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool seen with Hishaam Mohamed's wife, Rachmat, daughter, Haneen, and brother Ashfak.
Peter Abrahams, Son
  • The family of ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed, ANC MP and UDF activist, has described him as "a giant", saying he was fiercely protective of his family.
  • Mohamed had a heart attack and died, and he was buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday.
  • Tributes have been pouring in for Mohamed, who was instrumental in the justice system and community programmes.

The family of late ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed has described him as "a voice of reason" and a fierce protector of his family.

The former United Democratic Front activist has a heart attack and died on Monday.

He was buried on Tuesday and the funeral proceedings were streamed via Zoom to accommodate the hundreds of people who could not attend due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

"Hishaam was a giant to us as his family. We would consult with him first before making any major personal or work decisions, and the respect went both ways – despite his position in society, he would often seek advice from us as his siblings on personal and work matters," the family said in a statement on Sunday.

"He was a voice of reason, always providing sage words when it was most needed. He was fiercely protective of his family, especially his siblings, wife Rachmat and children Imraan, Haneem and Uzair."

His family said he had a dry sense of humour and sometimes enjoyed being the butt of jokes within his family circle.

The family said:

"He was also the ultimate professional in his work environment and changed the face of justice in South Africa."


"He also hosted soup kitchens, organised food parcels and sanitary care packs for people in the poorest areas of the southern suburbs … during the Covid-19 lockdown."

Mohamed played his part in the struggle and had been jailed by apartheid police on a number of occasions for leading protests.

"We as the Mohamed family, would like to express our sincere gratitude to the family, friends and associates of our dear brother … for all the messages of condolence and support this week.

"We are still devastated by his sudden passing and are battling to process what has happened. Hishaam was a father figure to us all, following the death of our dad, Abdullah Sheikh Mohamed, in 2002."

Related Links
Final farewells for MP Hishaam Mohamed
DA's Nazley Sharif tells of objectification at Parliament, as Women's Day debate marred by heckling
I will not resign - ANC MP won't go down without a fight
Read more on:
anc
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1764 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4435 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo