He was a very private man, says FW de Klerk's neighbour

FW de Klerk, the last president of apartheid South Africa died at the age of 85 on Thursday.

The FW de Klerk Foundation's spokesperson Dave Steward confirmed his death.

A neighbour described the former state president as a "very private" man.

A neighbour of former president, FW de Klerk, described the late statesman, as a "very private" man, only seeing him as he came and went in his motorcade.



"I think he waved to me once on his way to church," said Steve Chasen as he watched the media camp outside De Klerk's home in Fresnaye, Cape Town.

"He never interacted with us," said Chasen, describing the former head of state as a man who moved everywhere with a convoy.

Asked if De Klerk was in the neighbourhood WhatsApp group, he joked: "He didn't need it. He had 24-hour security.

"I've never felt so safe," said Chasen.

The neighbour added that living across the road from De Klerk gave them extra security in the area.

The only time there was activity at the house was for birthdays with "cars streaming down the street".



De Klerk's home is situated halfway up a steep road with a sea view in one of Cape Town's most sought after suburbs.

It is down the road from President Cyril Ramaphosa's home. A steady stream of luxury vehicles passed as people went about their daily business or brought children home from school.

There was little activity seen up the driveway of the ivy-covered home on Thursday afternoon.

Occasionally a car would stop to ask the media what was happening, and they would continue on their way.